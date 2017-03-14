Getty Images

Halsey Brought About Six Dozen Roses Onstage For The TV Debut Of ‘Now Or Never’

Halsey took her new single "Now or Never" to the late-night stage for the first time on Thursday (May 4), bringing a few dozen roses and a veiled statue along with her.

The singer's stage set wasn't your typical music-break look as she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She had a band, but they were hidden behind two huge, rose-trimmed panels reading "make peace" in glowing gothic lettering.

Behind Halsey towered a huge plaster statue of a veiled woman, and Halsey herself was dressed almost to match in all white. So far, the #aesthetic around her forthcoming album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, has been super consistent — a cross between Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet and a secret Catholic grotto.