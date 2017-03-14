Cate Cameron/The CW

Now We Know Who Killed Jason Blossom On Riverdale, But We Still Need To Know Why

Warning: There are major spoilers for the Riverdale episode "Chapter Twelve: Anatomy of a Murder" below.

Holy. Crap. Three huge bombshells happened on Riverdale's penultimate episode last night (May 4) and, yes, Lili Reinhart, we are shook.

All the major drama went down during the second half of the episode, when Riverdale took a page out of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's book to reveal that couple Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye) and Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) are actually distant cousins. Then, the Scooby gang watched a tape of Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) shoot his son Jason point blank, killing him. Someone's not winning Dad of the Year anytime soon — or ever, since the Blossom patriarch was found dead in the family barn at the end of the episode. And, surprise! The family's maple syrup business is actually a drug front.

So, where do we go from here? Obviously, the Riverdale town therapist is going to make a fortune off of all the family drama, not to mention the kids' traumatic experience of watching a father murder his son. While the episode answered the big question of who, now we need the why. What was Clifford's motive for filicide?

According to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Daddy Blossom's reason is "connected" to what's hidden in that barn of mysteries. Did Jason discover his family was working with drug cartels and wanted to tell the police? That seems plausible, but if there's anything we've learned from Riverdale this season, it's that nothing is as it seems.

Some fans are wondering if the show will follow the Archie No. 19 comic, where Clifford admitted to his kids that he wasn't their biological father. Dun dun dun!

Obviously, the show isn't exactly copying the comics — what with Jason being dead and all — but this story arc seems likely. The Blossoms are all about appearances, and if people found out that Clifford had unknowingly been raising another dude's child for umpteen years, his reputation would be shot down dead (like Jason — SORRY). Guess we'll have to until the Season 1 finale next week to find out what's good in Riverdale.