These MTV Stars Made Their Mark At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

From the 'Teen Mom OG' cast members to the 'Teen Wolf' pack, a bunch of our network's finest attended the festivities

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards is celebrating special performances that unfolded on the big and small screens -- and a bunch of fortunate folks from this network are witnessing the biggest Hollywood-themed party of the year. Golden Popcorns everywhere!

From the teen moms to Scott McCall's pack, a diverse gang -- spanning a bunch of our unique programming -- walked the red carpet and represented at the film/boob tube extravaganza. Check 'em out below!

  • Holland Roden
    Steve Granitz/WireImage
  • Molly Tarlov
    Steve Granitz/WireImage
  • Tyler Posey
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Farrah Abraham
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
  • Shelley Hennig
    Steve Granitz/WireImage
  • Carly Aquilino
    Steve Granitz/WireImage
  • Khylin Rhambo
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Jillian Rose Reed
    Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
  • Chanel West Coast
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
  • Dr. Drew
    Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
  • Victor Cruz
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images