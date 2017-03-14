These MTV Stars Made Their Mark At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards is celebrating special performances that unfolded on the big and small screens -- and a bunch of fortunate folks from this network are witnessing the biggest Hollywood-themed party of the year. Golden Popcorns everywhere!
From the teen moms to Scott McCall's pack, a diverse gang -- spanning a bunch of our unique programming -- walked the red carpet and represented at the film/boob tube extravaganza. Check 'em out below!
Holland RodenSteve Granitz/WireImage
Molly TarlovSteve Granitz/WireImage
Tyler PoseyKevin Mazur/WireImage
Farrah AbrahamMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Shelley HennigSteve Granitz/WireImage
Carly AquilinoSteve Granitz/WireImage
Khylin RhamboFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jillian Rose ReedJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Chanel West CoastJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Dr. DrewJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Victor CruzAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images