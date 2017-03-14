From the 'Teen Mom OG' cast members to the 'Teen Wolf' pack, a bunch of our network's finest attended the festivities

These MTV Stars Made Their Mark At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards is celebrating special performances that unfolded on the big and small screens -- and a bunch of fortunate folks from this network are witnessing the biggest Hollywood-themed party of the year. Golden Popcorns everywhere!

From the teen moms to Scott McCall's pack, a diverse gang -- spanning a bunch of our unique programming -- walked the red carpet and represented at the film/boob tube extravaganza. Check 'em out below!