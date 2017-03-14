Here's What The Fast & Furious Cast Looked Like On Their First Fast Carpet

Getty Images

From street racers to superheroes with super-cars, here's the 'Fast & Furious' cast then and now

Fast & Furious isn't just a billion-dollar franchise — it's family, to the cast and the fans.

For Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), no bond is greater than kin. It's the connective tissue throughout every Fast film, and it's just one of the many reasons the franchise will be the recipient of this year's Generation Award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Dom's OG crew of small-time criminals is where it all began: Leticia "Letty" Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) — Dom's girlfriend and an adrenaline-junkie badass in her own right — Vince (Matt Schulze), Leon (Johnny Strong), Jesse (Chad Lindberg), and Dom's little sister Mia (Jordana Brewster).

Since The Fast and the Furious debuted in 2001, Dom's 1327 family has continued to grow, despite the devastating loss of Paul Walker. Tyrese Gibson made his memorable debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious, while Chris "Ludacris" Bridges technically joined the family in Tokyo Drift but didn't really become a regular until Fast Five, a film that also introduced Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the franchise.

Let's take a look at how the stars of the Fast & Furious franchise have changed since it all began 16 years ago.