Supernatural Arrival: The Teen Wolf Gang Reunited At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Howl away: The Teen Wolf gang is at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. More specifically, an Alpha, a Banshee, a Werecoyote and a Beast.

Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and Khylin Rambo arrived at Beacon Hills High School the Shrine Auditorium a short while ago -- and the pack won't need to confront any evil supernaturals at this special, star-studded occasion. We don't think...

Check out the foursome in action below -- and stay with MTV News as we gear up for the final 10 episodes of Teen Wolf, premiering this summer. In the meantime, check out a special sneak peek from the lycanthrope series in the link above, and be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at 8 pm ET/PT.