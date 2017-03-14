11 Stars Who Have Not Aged Since The 2012 MTV Movie Awards

It doesn't feel like 2012 was that long ago, but a lot has changed in those five years. We have a new president, iPhone headphones don't have a cord anymore, and Beyoncé is about to give birth to her second and third children. One thing hasn't changed: the faces of these dang celebrities! Let's revisit how startlingly similar they looked five years ago, and afterward, we can brainstorm what their skin-care regimens are.
-
Janelle MonáeJason Merritt/Getty Images
-
Shailene WoodleyC Flanigan/FilmMagic
-
CiaraJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Victoria JusticeChristopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Lucy HaleChristopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Paris HiltonJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Emma WatsonJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Elizabeth BanksJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
Emma StoneChristopher Polk/Getty Images
-
Amber Roseon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
-
Kristen StewartKevork Djansezian/WireImage
[Author's Note: OK, yes, you might argue that Kristen Stewart looks different nowadays, but I say although her hair has changed drastically, her youthful glow remains eternal.]
Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.