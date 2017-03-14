Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

And chances are you’ve already seen some of the looks

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally ready to reveal the designs they've been working on for their children's clothing line, which — surprise! — isn't called Yeezy Jr. or some other kidified variation on the name of West's label.

The line, TheKidsSupply, will hit at 12 p.m. PST (i.e., 3 p.m. for shoppers on the East Coast) on Friday, May 5. North and Saint not only served as the line's muses, but as its first models, too: The baby Wests have been modeling looks from TheKidsSupply for awhile now, and the likelihood of you catching Kim and Kanye's pint-sized garments on her Snapchat is pretty high.

Kim also says that their friends have been coveting North and Saint's threads for their own little ones, and hints that folks near Calabasas — the Los Angeles suburb where the Wests and the majority of the Kardashian clan, reside — could have a surprise in store. Literally. There could be a pop-up in Calabasas, or maybe TheKidsSupply will sell tiny versions of the Calabasas-branded gear she and her sisters have been sporting.

Either way, if you're looking to dress your favorite tiny human in clothes that North and Saint West would approve of, looks like you'll get your chance tomorrow!