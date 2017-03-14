Rowan Blanchard Paid Homage To Boy Meets World On The Goldbergs

Byron Cohen/ABC / ABC/Disney

Girl Meets World fans are still coping with the news that the show is not coming back, but luckily, Wednesday night's episode of The Goldbergs featured a sweet Boy Meets World Easter egg.

After Rowan Blanchard returned as the Lord of the Rings–obsessed Jackie Geary, Adam Goldberg's (Sean Giambrone) new girlfriend, the cute couple finally shared their first kiss, with Jackie taking charge and pushing Adam up against the lockers. Needless to say, Adam was totally caught off-guard by the big smooch. Does it look familiar?

That's because it's a dead ringer for the first kiss between Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) all the way back in Boy Meets World's first season, when Topanga forced a wild-haired Cory — handcuffed, mind you — up against the lockers and smooched him. It was iconic, and now Cory and Topanga's TV daughter, Riley (played by Blanchard on the sequel series Girl Meets World), has followed in her mother's footsteps.

This sweet, nostalgic moment is a fitting send-off for GMW, and creator Michael Jacobs tweeted out his appreciation for the show's run on Wednesday (May 3). "We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel," he said from the show's writers' account. "Until next time. Thanks."