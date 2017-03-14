Ed Sheeran Gets Punched In The Face (Again!) In The ‘Galway Girl’ Video

Getty Images

In his new video for “Galway Girl,” Ed Sheeran offers an Ed's-eye view of what it's like to be Ed Sheeran for a night.

Apparently shot with a GoPro mounted on Ed's forehead, the video follows him around as he meets Saoirse Ronan at a pub, drinks a few too many drinks, frolics around Ireland, gets that “Galway Grill” tattoo, and gets punched in the face. Yes, again. The only thing Ed Sheeran loves more than a pint is some good old-fashioned facial trauma.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to switch lives with Ed Sheeran, now you know. You get some adoring fans, but you also get the crap beaten out of your face on a regular basis.