Halsey Announces Her ‘Biggest Tour Ever’ With Charli XCX And PartyNextDoor

Getty Images

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album, hopeless fountain kingdom, Halsey has mapped out a lengthy North American tour with some special guests in tow.

On Wednesday (May 3), the singer announced the hopeless fountain kingdom world tour, a 30-date arena trek that kicks off in Connecticut on September 29 and wraps up in Cleveland on November 22. And because everything in life is better with your friends, she’s invited Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor along for the ride.

To make things even sweeter, the tour comes with an exciting incentive: For every pair of concert tickets purchased, fans will get a physical copy of hopeless foundation kingdom, due out June 2.

Presale tickets for the tour start on May 8, and general admission starts on May 12. For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit hfktour.com.

In other Halsey news, her new song “Eyes Closed” will premiere on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show tomorrow (May 4). That same night, she’ll also perform “Now or Never” on The Tonight Show, so there’s truly no better time than now to be a Halsey fan.