Cara Delevingne Is Uninterested In Both Hair And Society's Beauty Norms

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

'Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like'

The Met Gala saw its share of surreal, striking, and oh-so-memorable looks on May 2, but Cara Delevingne kicked the shock value up a notch when she revealed that she'd shaved her head and dipped her skull in platinum, basically.

Delevingne looked gorgeous, sure, but she's made it clear that dressing to impress others isn't her M.O. In an impassioned Instagram post after the big event, Delevingne shared a candid photo that's far more civilian than the silvery style she wore the day before. Makeup- and haute couture-free, she's about as pedestrian as the next person stopping to fill up at the neighborhood gas station in this pic — and that's kind of her point.

Take it from a professional model and actress who knows: "It's exhausting to be told what beauty should look like."

Delevingne doesn't say much, but in her few lines, she gets philosophical and challenges her followers to consider beauty far from the eye of the beholder: "Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?"

It's a refreshing reality check after the glamorous display at the Met Gala, that's for sure.