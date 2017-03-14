Maci, Amber And Catelynn Reveal Their Favorite Teen Mom OG Puerto Rico Memories

Back in March, Maci, Amber and Catelynn shared some snapshots from a group getaway in Puerto Rico. And during this week's Teen Mom OG episode, viewers got to watch the gals in action as they traveled together in the first-ever joint trip on the long-running series. An adventure -- without kids!

"It was a perfect mixture of a relaxing vacation but also doing really cool things," Maci recently told MTV News, while adding that kayaking and paddle boarding stood out as some of the best memories from the spring respite.

For Amber, it was a challenge to isolate a single incident as her favorite because the experience with her "sisters" was "awesome."

"There's so many -- I went out with Cate one night and we were dancing with the locals," Leah's mama stated. "We were salsa-ing!" Too bad that wasn't filmed!

Lastly, Cate fondly recalled a special interaction -- and some new pals she made in paradise.

"I went parasailing with Tyler, Amber and Matt for the first time," the Michigan native said. "We met these two older ladies who were asking about it, and they thought it was too expensive so they didn't want to go. So we all paid for them to go. I think that was the best experience. They didn't know who we were, and we became friends."

What was your favorite part of the Puerto Rico-filled installment? Sound off in the comments -- and be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c!