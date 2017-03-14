Paramore Drive Recklessly In Matching Magenta Berets In Their ‘Told You So’ Video

Fueled By Ramen

Prince may have eternal dibs on raspberry berets, but Paramore are certainly interested in trying the chapeaux on for size in their latest visual.

The pop-rock act — who are readying for the release of their next album, After Laughter, on May 12 — have dropped another brand-new track that takes some of the '80s-infused riffage we heard on "Hard Times" and runs with it. Or drives with it, technically, as the majority of "Told You So" has Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro jamming out in both a car and nearly identical ensembles that include said berets.

The cautionary tale of the track is rad enough on its own, but couple it with this goofy caper — featuring Farro whacking a tambourine when he absolutely should be focusing on the steering wheel instead — makes "Told You So" doubly great.

Hurry up and get here, May 12. We need more Paramore. (And more berets.)