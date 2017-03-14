Brad Pitt Listens To Frank Ocean When He’s Sad, Just Like You

Getty Images

To say that Brad Pitt has had a tumultuous year would be an understatement, as the very public figure had the very private details of his marriage and life at home blown up in the tabloids following his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

In a new cover story for GQ, Pitt doesn't shy away from discussing the tough stuff, though he doesn't go into deep detail about his ex-wife or the unraveling of his marriage. Instead, he focuses on the work he's excited about, like War Machine, his forthcoming Netflix movie that has him playing a caricature of an Army general; why he isn't in the middle of a midlife crisis ("I do remember a few spots along the road where I've become absolutely tired of myself. And this is a big one. These moments have always been a huge generator for change."); and what he's listening to in order to work through it.

And what he's listening to is Frank Ocean, Marvin Gaye's album that focuses on his own divorce, and a lot of R&B.

"I find this young man so special," Pitt says of Ocean. "Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."

Shoutout to working through heartache and huge life changes while listening to "Seigfried" on a loop. Stars: They're just like us, especially when it comes to Frank Ocean.