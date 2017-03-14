Noah Cyrus Pulls The Best Kind Of All-Nighter In New Music Video

Not all all-nighters are created equal. Staying up late to study? Total bummer. Staying out late with your friends? Always a good time. In Noah Cyrus's carefree new music video for "Stay Together," she celebrates a night out with her squad before cruising through town as the sun comes up.

NC-17, Noah's debut album, may not be here yet, but she's making up for the wait with several performances. First, she took the stage at the iHeartRadio Awards, where big sister Miley cheered her on. Then came the Radio Disney Awards. Next up: the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Talk about a busy schedule. She'll be singing "Stay Together," which is just one of several performances — Big Sean! Camila Cabello! — to get hyped about.

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.