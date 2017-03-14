Paris Jackson Has Been Cast In Her First Film

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Now that a parade of cover stories are behind her and she's firmly ensconced as a celebrity in her own right, Paris Jackson is continuing to find her footing outside the legend of her father, Michael Jackson — and she's doing so by launching a film career.

E! News reports that Jackson has signed on for a feature film helmed by Nash Edgerton, the prolific director/stuntman whose most recent credits include some of the gnarliest stunts of the past few years via The Equalizer, American Ultra, The Bling Ring, and The Great Gatsby.

The movie — which is set to be a comedy/thriller, and is backed by Amazon Studios — offers up a star-studded cast, with Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton, and David Oyelowo also attached to the project.

The title of the flick is TBD, but Jackson will apparently be playing an "edgy" 20-year-old named Penny, which is more or less the 19-year-old's aesthetic anyway. Sounds like a fitting choice, and an exciting development for the star-in-the-making.