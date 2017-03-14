'Big Day For Mama Bear': Snooki Is Celebrating An Educational Milestone

Snooki's Instagram

Nicole Polizzi has shared many of her parenting milestones with son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna -- from births to birthday bashes (and a whole lot more). Now, the Jersey "mama bear" is celebrating a "big day" with her four-year-old and two-year old.

"Both my kids are now officially in school," the Snooki & JWOWW star captioned the Instagram image above, which finds her precious little ones ready for their journey to the classroom. "I'm feeling such a range of emotions from sad to excited to feeling so proud of my nuggets. They're pretty awesome human beings & bring so much joy and love into my life! PROUD MAMA today and everyday! That being said, @jlavalle5 - wanna do Day dates now?!"

Those matching grins -- and backpacks! And speaking of Jionni, the doting dad also offered a peek at the little cheerleader's inaugural day.

Send your well-wishes to Nicole and her clan in the comments -- and for old time's sake, relive Giovanna's big debut in the clip below.