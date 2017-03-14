Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Marvel’s Defenders Are The New Breakfast Club In First Official Trailer

In the first official trailer for Marvel's The Defenders, "the war for New York is here" — and the Defenders are ready to fight.

As Iron Fist (Finn Jones) points out in the new trailer released by Netflix on Wednesday (May 3), the Fab Four make quite a formidable and eclectic team. (That, or they're like the Breakfast Club with superpowers, but I digress.)

While Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) already know each other, the trailer shows how they meet Iron Fist and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and form their supergroup of crime-fighters. As Jones is questioned by police, friendly neighborhood lawyer Daredevil comes bursting in and declares himself her attorney. Meanwhile, Cage bites off more than he can chew when he encounters Iron Fist in a dark alley and takes a mega punch to the jaw.

Sigourney Weaver's poised villain, Alexandra — who was created specifically for the show and is not derived from a comic-book character — holds her ground and proves she's a forced to be reckoned with, superpowers or no superpowers. Bring your A-game, Defenders. You're clearly gonna need it.

Check out the action-packed trailer above.

Marvel's The Defenders premieres on Netflix August 18, 2017.