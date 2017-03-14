Lauren Jauregui Explains Why Fifth Harmony's Sexuality Doesn't Undermine Their Feminism

Getty Images

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui isn't shy about talking politics. In a new interview with Vulkan magazine, the singer expands on some of the statements she's made in regard to the current presidential administration, and explains why her group's sexualized image doesn't actually contradict their uplifting message.

While some might suggest that Fifth Harmony's sexual side undermines their feminist leanings, Jauregui staunchly believes that the two aren't mutually exclusive. "We’ve reached millions of people all over the world who watch our interviews and listen to the message beyond the sexualization, which is to love yourself first and to understand your worth," she says. "A woman embracing her sexuality is something that shouldn’t be taboo."

She also weighs in on Trump and the "toxic environment" that enabled his presidency. "He’s a trained celebrity who understands how to manipulate people for profit; he uses these things to promote himself," she says. "I’m actually a huge fan of changing every single 'anti-Trump' sentiment to 'pro-human rights' because they are synonymous."

Though Jauregui's received some backlash for her outspoken political opinions, she doesn't think her platform as an entertainer should hold her back. If anything, she feels more responsibility to be vocal. "Societies have been conditioned to believe that entertainers are just that, but I refuse to be put into the box of a puppet," she says. "I will continue to voice my concerns and knowledge about what is happening right now for anyone who needs this to feel stronger."