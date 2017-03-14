Meet The Next Generation Stars Of The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Yara Shahidi

Warning: Reading about Yara Shahidi will likely make you feel inferior as all hell. At just 17 years old, the actress and model has proved herself to be one of Hollywood’s most formidable young stars.

Shahidi was born in Minneapolis and grew up working in print and TV ad campaigns. She was 7 when she made her film debut opposite Eddie Murphy in 2009’s Imagine That, and subsequently earned roles in the Angelina Jolie thriller Salt, the indie flick Butter, and the TV drama Scandal. Her breakout role came in the ABC sitcom Black-ish, which she’s starred in for three seasons and counting.

But acting is just one small part of what makes Shahidi a star for the next generation. She’s also a fierce activist, and heads up a young-women’s mentoring program called Yara’s Club. She’s finishing high school this spring, and scored a college recommendation from former first lady Michelle Obama (yes, really). But her imminent move to college doesn’t mean she’s leaving Hollywood behind. She dreams of playing a Marvel superhero one day, and recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that there’s talk of a Black-ish spinoff that would focus on her character, Zoey, as a college student. Ah, when art mirrors life.