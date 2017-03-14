Meet The Next Generation Stars Of The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

While Emma Watson, Donald Glover, and more A-list stars vie for the top acting prizes at this weekend’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, a crop of fresh talent will be after one of the show’s freshest additions: the Next Generation award.
The brand-new category recognizes the breakout stars who took over our screens this past year. All five nominees are young, bold, immensely talented, and clearly not going away anytime soon. Before one of them takes home the Golden Popcorn trophy on Sunday (May 7), get to know them with a look back on their journeys to fame.
Warning: Reading about Yara Shahidi will likely make you feel inferior as all hell. At just 17 years old, the actress and model has proved herself to be one of Hollywood’s most formidable young stars.
Shahidi was born in Minneapolis and grew up working in print and TV ad campaigns. She was 7 when she made her film debut opposite Eddie Murphy in 2009’s Imagine That, and subsequently earned roles in the Angelina Jolie thriller Salt, the indie flick Butter, and the TV drama Scandal. Her breakout role came in the ABC sitcom Black-ish, which she’s starred in for three seasons and counting.
But acting is just one small part of what makes Shahidi a star for the next generation. She’s also a fierce activist, and heads up a young-women’s mentoring program called Yara’s Club. She’s finishing high school this spring, and scored a college recommendation from former first lady Michelle Obama (yes, really). But her imminent move to college doesn’t mean she’s leaving Hollywood behind. She dreams of playing a Marvel superhero one day, and recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that there’s talk of a Black-ish spinoff that would focus on her character, Zoey, as a college student. Ah, when art mirrors life.
If you don’t know Daniel Kaluuya’s name, you almost certainly know his face. The first image that probably comes to mind is his wide-eyed, mid-hypnotization expression from Get Out, the movie that made him a star. That was just the beginning.
The 28-year-old Brit got his start on Skins, joining the teen drama as a staff writer and cast member when he was 17. He had a memorable turn on Black Mirror, and scored his first starring role in a U.S. film as Chris Washington in Get Out. Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, which recounts the real-life horrors of racism, instantly became a box office smash and a critical success (it has a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes).
Kaluuya is a pretty private guy — he’s not on Twitter or Instagram, and he mostly keeps a low profile. Nevertheless, his star power is only getting brighter, especially after being cast in Marvel’s Black Panther, slated for release next year. So remember that face: You’re going to be seeing a lot more of it.
On TV, Issa Rae plays a woman who hasn’t quite figured anything out. Offscreen, though, the writer-actress-creator seems to be doing pretty damn well for herself.
Rae grew up mostly in Los Angeles, and earned a degree in African and African-American Studies from Stanford. In 2011 she launched the viral web series Awkward Black Girl, which spawned a best-selling book of essays (2015’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl) and inspired Rae to make other shows for her YouTube channel predominantly starring people of color.
Capturing the idiosyncrasies of black female life is clearly her forte, and she used that as fuel for Insecure, a series she cocreated with Larry Wilmore. Insecure centers on a twentysomething working woman in South L.A. (also named Issa, and loosely based on her). Upon the show’s debut in 2016, Rae became the first black woman to helm her own TV show on HBO, and her fresh comedic voice earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Filming for Season 2 is already under way, so get psyched for more hilarious bathroom freestyles ahead.
Against all odds, Chrissy Metz has become a leading lady at age 36, proving the best things in life are worth waiting, and fighting, for. In Metz’s case, that’s the NBC drama This Is Us, one of the biggest TV hits of the past year.
The Florida native moved to Hollywood after college and spent years working as a talent agent, though she desperately craved being in front of the camera. In 2014 she scored a part in American Horror Story: Freak Show, as the sideshow’s Fat Lady; This Is Us marked her first pilot.
Metz plays Kate on the tear-jerking hit, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her vulnerable portrayal of a plus-size woman. The first season of the show mostly addressed Kate in terms of her depression and weight issues, but with the show being renewed for two more seasons, fans can expect to see more of Kate than just her weight-loss journey. The character will reportedly pursue a career in music in Season 2, while Metz is doing the same thing in real life — she says her music will sound like a cross between Adele and Missy Elliott.
What do you recognize Riz Ahmed from? The HBO crime drama series The Night Of? Or maybe Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Or even his side hustle as a rapper? It could be any of those, because Ahmed is one of the hardest-working dudes in Hollywood and his face seems to pop up everywhere.
Ahmed grew up in London and earned a degree from Oxford University before studying acting at London's Central School of Speech & Drama. He got his start in indie films, and turned heads with a scene-stealing role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014's Nightcrawler. Last year was big for Ahmed, thanks in part to The Night Of, which earned him SAG and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of a college student turned accused murderer. He also had a strong supporting role in the newest Jason Bourne movie, played rebel pilot Bodhi Rook in Rogue One, and earlier this year showed off his versatility with a brief but memorable turn on the final season of Girls.
On top of all that, Ahmed is also a legit rapper — he’s been rapping and producing music as Riz MC since 2006 — who just played Coachella as a member of Swet Shop Boys alongside New York MC Heems. Last year Ahmed dropped a solo mixtape, Englistan, and even contributed to the star-studded Hamilton Mixtape. This is a guy whose artistry clearly knows no boundaries.
