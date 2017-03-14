Remembering The Teen Moms At The MTV Movie Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Some of the mamas have attended the big show -- and this year will be no different

Even though the teen moms are not eligible to walk away with a coveted golden popcorn trophy at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, some of the gals from the show have witnessed actors and actresses being recognized for their unforgettable and entertaining performances. And this year, the long-running series and the annual extravaganza share a special connection.

Before the big show -- which will feature host Adam Devine, the Fast & Furious franchise receiving the Generation Award and a whole lot more -- a brand-new episode of Teen Mom OG will air. And there's a major milestone not to be missed (catch a glimpse of it below).

Be sure to check out Teen Mom OG this Sunday at 6:30/5:30c, and then tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at 8 pm ET/PT. And take a trip down memory lane by checking out some of the MTV mamas (from TMOG and Teen Mom 2) who attended the big show during past years (and keep an eye out for a few of them during this year's show!).