Liam Payne Finally Reveals His Son’s Wild Name

Getty Images

Almost six weeks after welcoming a baby boy into the world, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have finally revealed their little cub’s name. It is ... drumroll please ... Bear Payne!

According to The Daily Mail, the new parents settled on a name just a few days ago. A source told the U.K. publication, “Liam and Cheryl couldn't decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options. But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago. Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear.”

Liam confirmed the untraditional name on Twitter, after TV adventurer Bear Grills tweeted at him, “Great choice! Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure.” The new daddy responded, “Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss.”

Bear Payne joins a burgeoning group of Hollywood babies with the same name, including Kate Winslet’s 3-year-old son and Alicia Silverstone’s 5-year-old boy. The first photo of the newborn arrived three days after his birth, when Liam wrote on Instagram, “I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”

We wish you the bear-y best, baby Payne!