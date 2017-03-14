11 Celebs Who Guest-Starred On Their Baes' TV Shows

They say to never mix work and play, but that surely doesn’t apply to TV shows, right? Several stars have made guest appearances on their significant other's series, much to fans' delight. Was there anything better than watching Aaron Carter kiss Hilary Duff under the mistletoe on that Lizzie McGuire Christmas episode? Nope.
While several celebs ended up dating the show’s lead after guest-starring — like with Duff and Carter — many couples were already together before the director yelled, "Action!" So, take a stroll down memory lane and check out these 11 former and current couples who canoodled onscreen.
Stoner played Max on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and started dating Cole Sprouse after he and Victoria Justice (who also appeared on Suite Life) broke it off. Too bad Sprouse dumped Stoner on her birthday. C’mon, dude!
The "I Want Candy" singer stopped by Lizzie McGuire for a classic Christmas episode. Carter and Hilary Duff met on set and eventually started dating. Sparks flew, until that whole messy love triangle with Lindsay Lohan happened in 2002.
The Ghost Whisperer actress guest-starred on the Scream parody episode of Boy Meets World. Her character, Jennifer Love Fefferman, was trapped in the school with the rest of the gang and randomly started making out with Will Friedle, her then-boyfriend IRL.
Jennifer Aniston's then-hubby guest-starred on a Thanksgiving episode of Friends, playing the former president of the "I Hate Rachel Club." Awkward.
Also on Friends was Courtney Cox’s then-husband Arquette, though the two weren’t married when his episode aired. Arquette played a stalker who wouldn’t leave Phoebe’s sister alone.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor appeared on wife Anna Faris's sitcom, Mom, earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, the couple got pretty steamy.
The holiday-themed episode of Sonny with a Chance aired after Demi Lovato and Jonas had broken up. Before that happened, Lovato described Jonas’s cameo as "pretty cool."
Though Miley Cyrus had a difficult time after she and Jonas broke up at the end of 2007, at least she’ll always have the Jonas Brothers’ big episode on Hannah Montana.
Amy Poehler's then-boyfriend worked on Parks and Recreation for a few episodes, playing a shock jock known as "The Douche."
David Henrie dated Hale for a couple of years after she guest-starred on two episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place. Hale’s character gave Henrie’s character his first kiss.
A year before he starred on Big Time Rush, Maslow had a one-time stint on iCarly. He and Miranda Cosgrove later dated, but ultimately decided to just be friends. Cosgrove actually played herself on the two-part Christmas episode of BTR years later.