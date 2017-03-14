11 Celebs Who Guest-Starred On Their Baes' TV Shows

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Samsung Galaxy / George Pimentel/WireImage / Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

These cameos happened before, during, and after stars’ relationships developed

They say to never mix work and play, but that surely doesn’t apply to TV shows, right? Several stars have made guest appearances on their significant other's series, much to fans' delight. Was there anything better than watching Aaron Carter kiss Hilary Duff under the mistletoe on that Lizzie McGuire Christmas episode? Nope.

While several celebs ended up dating the show’s lead after guest-starring — like with Duff and Carter — many couples were already together before the director yelled, "Action!" So, take a stroll down memory lane and check out these 11 former and current couples who canoodled onscreen.