Lady Gaga Names Rihanna Best Dressed Of The Met Gala

Lady Gaga was notably absent from last night's Met Gala, which celebrated one of her favorite designers, Commes des Garçons. But as a devoted CDG fan, she did share who she thought captured the spirit of the brand ...

Like most of the internet, Gaga agreed that Rihanna was the best-dressed attendee of the night. Although instead of sharing a pic of Rihanna, she reminded us of two of her most iconic Commes des Garçons looks.

Lady Gaga is basically like, "This town is big enough for the both of us and our couture ... but don't forget about me!"