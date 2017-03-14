Ryan Reynolds Uses Humans Of New York To Be Disgustingly Sweet About Blake Lively

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Deadpool would definitely have something snarky to say about this

If Ryan Reynolds wasn't already your celeb crush, he will be after you read his latest lovey-dovey comments about wife Blake Lively.

While dressed up for the 2017 Met Gala on Monday (May 1), the Deadpool actor was featured on the popular photo blog Humans of New York — the project you've definitely seen shared on Facebook, in which people discuss their hopes, dreams, and talents in their own words — and candidly explained why Lively was such a vital part of his life (besides being the strong mother of his daughters, of course).

"She always responds with empathy," Reynolds said, Refinery29 points out, adding how his wife has transformed him into "a more empathetic person" in the process. Lively also helped her hubby recall good memories with his father, with whom he shared "a very fractured relationship" before he passed away.

While Lively "liked" the Instagram post — as did hundreds of thousands of others — Gigi Hadid was left speechless by Reynolds's kind words, commenting with four heart and two trophy emojis. Can this Hollywood power couple be any cuter?