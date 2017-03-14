Nicki Minaj’s ‘Regret In Your Tears’ And 8 Other Underwater Videos That Took The Plunge

Nicki Minaj's new video for "Regret in Your Tears" dives deep underwater in an enchanted glade full of rusted-out pickup trucks, sunken trees, and beautiful mermen. The dusky underwater shots are stunning, as are the sequences in which Nicki and her man fight in a completely flooded bedroom.
But she's not the only artist to have taken the plunge in her visuals. From Beyoncé to Radiohead, plenty of musicians have taken advantage of the complex imagery and symbolism enabled by underwater footage. Sometimes you've just got to get wet for your art.
Beyoncé - "Hold Up" (2016)
As part of Beyoncé's Lemonade saga, "Hold Up" let the singer ask the album's most important question while completely submerged: "Are you cheating on me?"
Shawn Mendes - "Mercy" (2016)
Shawn has a ton of feelings in his song "Mercy," and he expresses them like any teenage boy would if he had the chance — by smashing the windows of a sinking car.
Highly Suspect - "Lydia" (2015)
Highly Suspect's "Lydia" vid is another impressive aquatic escape.
Lana Del Rey - "Freak" (2016)
For the video's extended outro, Lana lures Father John Misty into the sea with her fellow sirens.
Naughty Boy - "Runnin' (Lose It All)" (2015)
Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin duet on Naughty Boy's song, whose video depicts a couple running into each other's arms on the sea floor.
Radiohead - "Pyramid Song" (2001)
The visual for this Radiohead single follows an abstract animated character through a waterlogged adventure.
Missy Elliott - "I'm Better" (2017)
Missy takes the dive into the deep end with some seamless video trickery.
Portishead - "Only You" (1998)
Portishead's moody tune gets a creepy video in which you're never quite sure where the surface is.