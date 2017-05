Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Fangirls Over The Olsen Twins At The Met Gala

In today's Very Specific Fan Fiction Come To Life, Nicki Minaj ran into Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the Met Gala Red Carpet and loved it.

"I'm gagging," she explained. Us too, Nicki! I would pay to see this trio star in a sequel to It Takes Two called It Takes Three.