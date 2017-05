Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Just two platinum blonde peas in a pod

Kylie Jenner Is Twinning With Donatella Versace On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is attending the Met Gala red carpet with Donatella Versace, and it looks like she chose a wig to match the fashion legend.

I gotta say this short bob + sparkly sheer dress combo reminds me of something someone wore to the Met Gala last year...oh ,wait! It was actually what Kylie herself wore.

I hope this year's dress doesn't give her battle wounds like last time.