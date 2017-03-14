This Selfie Confirms Cara Delevingne Really Shaved Her Head

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Last week, model/actress Cara Delevingne was spotted with a bald head on the set of her new movie, Life in a Year, in which she plays a cancer patient opposite Jaden Smith. Now we have confirmation (via a close-up selfie) that Cara wasn't just wearing a bald cap, and instead went full method acting and shaved her head.

But now I'm left with more questions, such as: Who left that that kiss mark upon her head? Will Cara fix her chipped manicure before she walks the Met Gala red carpet tonight? Does it even matter? Does the Met Gala even matter? Should I shave my head? What time is it and where did I park my car?