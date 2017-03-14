Spy Kids 2 Baddies Gary And Gerti Giggles Have Reunited 15 Years Later

Dimension Films

Fifteen years ago, Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) went head-to-head with a diabolical brother and sister team in Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams. Gary (Matt O'Leary) and Gerti Giggles (Emily Osment) raced the Cortez siblings to locate the coveted Transmooker, a device with the power to wipe out all electronics on the planet. They were kids you loved to hate — and manically laughed at when they fell into huge piles of camel poop.

On Saturday (April 29), Osment shared a sweet pic on Instagram of her recent reunion with her movie brother. "Sup from Gertie and Gary," she captioned.

Osment and O'Leary returned for more spy capers in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, but had much smaller roles in the threequel. Seriously, where has the time gone? Today, Osment plays Gabi Diamond on Young & Hungry, while O'Leary just starred in the sci-fi film Bokeh and guest-starred as the bad guy on an episode of Major Crimes.