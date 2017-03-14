Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp Is Back To Looking Like Noomi From True Blood

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE

The Bella who got you adding "aca" to everything in 2012 has ditched her blonde locks for a darker 'do.

Anna Camp, best-known for playing Aubrey in the Pitch Perfect franchise, shared an adorable selfie on Sunday (April 30) showing off her new look. "Blondes have more fun..... usually 😉," she teased fans on Instagram.

Skylar Astin, her Pitch Perfect costar — and husband — also posted a pic of his now-brunette wife, captioning, "Meet Vanna Camp!" Camp's fellow Bella, Kelley Jakle (Jessica), adorably expressed her surprise on Astin's photo.

Fans were quick to notice that Camp now resembles her True Blood character, Sarah Newlin, who dyed her hair and changed her name to "Noomi" in Season 7 in an attempt to shed her past. This reminds us of other celebs who've channeled their famous characters' looks over the years. The new 'do is aca-mazing, Anna!