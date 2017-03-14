Getty Images / MTV News

The suit calls the fest 'closer to "The Hunger Games" or "Lord of the Flies" than Coachella'

The Massive Fyre Festival Lawsuit You Were Expecting Has Been Filed

As foretold by hundreds of tweets, Fyre Festival is now the target of a hefty class action lawsuit.

Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos, who has represented Winona Ryder and Kesha in the past, filed suit against festival organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland on Sunday (April 30). He's currently suing on behalf of Fyre attendee Daniel Jung, but he's also attempting to loop in at least 150 total plaintiffs.

Variety reports that Jung is pursuing $5 million in damages for "alleged fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith, and negligent misrepresentation." Across the whole class action lawsuit, Geragos is seeking $100 million in damages at minimum.

The suit claims that Fyre Festival's "lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees — suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella.”

When you have to cite Lord of the Flies in your lawsuit, you know you mean business. Maybe Fyre Festival shouldn't have advertised all those adorable swimming pigs after all.