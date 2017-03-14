Scream Wedding: Carlson Young's Nuptials Featured Her MTV Castmates

Bex Taylor-Klaus' Instagram

Brooke Maddox didn't have the best luck when it came to love (poor Mr. Branson and the Jake). But the same can't be said for Carlson Young, the Scream actress behind the priceless Queen Bee. The starlet just said "I do" to Foster the People's Isom Innis -- and yes, there was a Lakewood reunion at the Texas-based nuptials.

"My love got married and I got to hang out with some of my favorite hoomans #carlsongoticed #TeamCarlson," the bride's fellow MTV cast member Bex Taylor-Klaus (aka Audrey Jensen) captioned the image above. Willa Fitzgerald (Emma Duval), John Karna (Noah Foster) and Amadeus Serafini (Kieran Wilcox) were also in attendance -- and there was no sighting of the Scream slasher (thank goodness).

“This has been by far the best weekend of our lives,” the couple gushed to People after becoming husband and wife. “Getting to have all of the people we love so incredibly much in one place was truly unforgettable and special. It’s not every day you get to marry your best friend and soul mate. We’re excited to begin our lives together, forever loving and lifting each other up.”

And the new Mrs. also tweeted following her big day:

Check out some more snapshots from Carlson's celebration below