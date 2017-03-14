Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling Get A Second Chance To Win Best Kiss At The Movie And TV Awards

Five years ago at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone tragically lost the Golden Popcorn for Best Kiss. Twilight's Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart took home the coveted award — after also winning it in 2009, 2010, and 2011. Jeez.

Gosling and Stone were nominated for their smoochin' skills in Crazy, Stupid, Love., but they were no match for Bella and Edward. Relive the unfortunate moment in this clip from the MTV vault below.

But this Sunday, May 7 could mean revenge for Gosling and Stone. The duo are once again nominated again for Best Kiss, this time for La La Land. They're be up against smooches from Moonlight, Beauty and the Beast, Empire, and Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates. Will they reign supreme this year? Let's look at the evidence.

Yeah, I think they've got this in the bag. But if they don't win, it'll still be a lovely night — and there'll always be another day of sun. (Sorry.)

Be sure to tune in for the big show at 8 p.m. ET on May 7, 2017.