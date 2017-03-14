Victoria Justice Denies Feud With Ariana Grande After Victorious Meme Takes Off

Kevin Mazur/KCA2014/WireImage

Victorious ended four years ago, yet fans still believe stars Victoria Justice (Tori) and Ariana Grande (Cat) had beef with each other while filming the hit Dan Schneider show. And these rumors have become extremely memeable.

Recently, an old video of the Victorious ladies surfaced, featuring Elizabeth Gillies (Jade) and Daniella Monet (Trina) talking about how Grande "sings everything." Justice eventually blurts out, "I think we all sing," which fans interpreted as shade and proceeded to meme accordingly.

Unsurprisingly, since the above video was tweeted on April 22, the Justice versus Grande content has been popping up on the internet faster than Rex could insult Robbie. On Friday (April 28), Justice spoke out about the meme and denied any offscreen feud with her former costar. Despite the perceived negativity in the clip, Justice assured fans she was just happy to have become meme royalty.

But her response only prompted more memes to emerge. Fans just can't seem to stop freaking the freak out, I guess.