David Livingston/Getty Images

Raven And Chelsea Are Back Together With Their Kids At The Radio Disney Music Awards

Raven-Symoné is literally back at home with Disney Channel. Along with the rest of the cast of Raven's Home — the upcoming That's So Raven spin-off series set to premiere in late 2017 — she stopped by the Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday (April 29) to introduce performer Alessia Cara.

"Our new show, Raven's Home, is about people learning to live together and love their differences," Symoné said moments before shouting out her "favorite," Cara, who performed "Scars to Your Beautiful" for thousands of screaming fans.

Proudly standing beside Symoné onstage was Anneliese van der Pol, who's reprising her role as the lovable-but-ditzy Chelsea Daniels, as well as Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, and Skylar Katz — who make up the adorable kids on the show. Check out some fun pics from the big night.

Raven and Chelsea back together again makes us want to shout "home skillet biscuit" and carry a lunch box

The next generation better get ready for more hilarious psychic escapades

Not to mention antics from Raven's daughter (Robinson) and her BFF (Katz)

Seriously, how precious is this cast?

Raven's Home premieres later this year.