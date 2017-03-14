9 Times Donald Glover Was A Low-Key Style Idol

Getty Images

Ahead of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, check out his most memorable red carpet looks

Donald Glover is up for two MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, and that’s exciting news for a couple reasons. First, it means his hit FX series Atlanta — on which he’s star, executive producer, writer, and director — continues to be celebrated for its wild creativity and hilarity. And second, it means we get to see more of his dope red carpet style.

Glover’s a creative powerhouse in both the film and music spheres, but the Renaissance Man is also a low-key fashion icon. Never one to get stuck in a style rut, he’s constantly proving that comfort is key, rules are meant to be broken, and suits don’t have to be boring. See his most memorable red carpet looks below, and find out if Glover takes home prizes for Show of the Year and Best Actor in a Show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7.

When he was a bespectacled rookie at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards Getty Images We all start somewhere! Look, I’m not saying this is the best Glover’s ever looked on a red carpet (because it’s not, and we’ll get to that in a minute), but I had to begin with a little throwback to his first-ever Movie Awards, for nostalgia’s sake. OK, now let’s get to the good stuff… When he was all about that Cali casualness Getty Images Glover's style savviness on the red carpet can be traced back to at least 2014, when he looked the freshest simply because he didn’t seem to take it too seriously. Here, he wears one of the most distinct styles to this point in his career: a tropical print button-down (reminiscent of his Because the Internet album cover), upper-thigh–grazing shorts, and worn-in Nike Cortez sneakers. It’s low key, it’s lackadaisical, and it’s status quo for a dude born in California. When he demonstrated the freshest way to wear a winter coat Getty Images Glover was the coolest guy in the room at the 2015 Roc Nation Grammy brunch, where he dressed down in black jeans, a white tee, and matte sunglasses. What really makes the outfit, though, is his shearling-collar bomber jacket. The way he casually drapes it over one shoulder is just chef’s kiss impeccable. When he went sockless at the Grammys Getty Images Because the Internet and its breakout hit “3005” earned Glover two Grammy nominations in 2015, and he arrived to the A-list party looking posh but comfortable. At first glance, it’s a standard, charcoal-gray suit with a basic bow tie, but let your eyes travel downward and you’ll see he boldly went sockless. Those tuxedo slippers stood out on the glitzy Grammys carpet, in a way that hinted his sartorial sharpness was just hitting its stride. When he was all about that scruff-friendly suaveness Getty Images It’s hard to tell because of that forest of scruff on his face, but yes, this is in fact Donald Glover. He looked every bit the retro-minded trendsetter in a rich blue suit and ginger-hued turtleneck at the 2015 GQ Men of the Year party. On most other guys it might’ve looked dated, but Glover made it groovy, baby. When he kept it cool in khaki Getty Images At last year’s Fox Summer TCA Press Tour, Glover kept it casual in a loose-fitting beige suit and brown shoes. Leaving the white button-up undone was the ultimate carefree move, and that effortless hand-in-pocket pose? Swag for days. When he crushed the checkered-suit look Getty Images Plaid suits are tough to pull off, but when it works, it works SO well. Case in point: Glover’s double-breasted style at last year’s GQ Men of the Year party. He rocked a gray plaid suit, blue shirt, and brown shoes, along with a surprisingly sexy full-blown mustache. When he was plucky in plum Getty Images A monochrome look in a rich color is risky, but Glover made it happen at the 2017 Critics Choice Awards, where he wore a plum Burberry suit. Pairing it with a gold chain necklace and a mustache only completes his transformation to ’70s smooth operator (or just Lando Calrissian). When he made jaws drop in a chocolate velvet stunner of a suit Getty Images THIS. This is the sweet stuff right here. Amid a sea of black and navy suits at this year’s Golden Globes, Glover stood out in a brown velvet custom-made creation from Gucci. The unconventional fabric and rich chocolate color gave it a suave, vintage vibe, and stood as a bold update to red carpet formalwear. He picked up a pair of trophies for Atlanta that night, so we got to see plenty of his ultra-cool style, which is award-worthy in its own right.

