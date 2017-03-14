Lance Bass Is Ready To Celebrate NSYNC's Favorite Holiday

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Admit it: You've checked the calendar, realized that it's April 30, and subsequently hit Twitter, Facebook, or your social media platform of choice to link to NSYNC's 2000 hit, "It's Gonna Be Me," or send 'em a pal a photo of Justin Timberlake's vintage peroxide curls instead.

Why? Timberlake doesn't belt out "It's gonna be me" as the title of the single implies, but "may," hence the intense memeability of the phrase and its topical timing on the last day of this month. Thankfully, select members of NSYNC are in on the joke.

Ot at least Lance Bass is, anyway, and he's not alone: Turns out "It's Gonna Be Me" sees an absolutely bonkers spike in plays on this particular date, to the point where it's played at least five times more on April 30 than it is on any other day of the year.

Here you go. We saved you a step. (And happy It's Gonna Be May Day.)