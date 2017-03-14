ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Beyoncé Looks Like She Just Walked Out Of A Priceless Painting

When Mama Tina calls, Beyoncé shows up — and she shows up perfectly dressed for the occasion.

Tina Knowles Lawson hosted the inaugural Wearable Art Gala on April 29 at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, and her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, attended the formal fête. Bey took the mission of the evening to heart, and donned a headdress that's just as extravagant as the one she wore for her fine art-infused 2017 Grammy Awards performance.

Beyoncé shared photos of the ensemble on her website, which show off the headpiece — a rosy collection of butterflies, flowers, twigs, and one or two bedazzled dragonflies — and her simple, striking red gown.

As Beyoncé's been cataloging her maternity style on Instagram since she announced that she and Jay Z are expecting twins, chalk this up as another iconic look from a woman who's a walking work of art — a masterpiece, really — herself.