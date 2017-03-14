Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The Flash's Grant Gustin Is All Smiles After His Beach Proposal

The Flash has been outflashed thanks to one blinding piece of bling, but Grant Gustin doesn't seem to mind one bit now that he's popped the question — and she said yes.

Gustin — who plays the titular superhero on the hit CW series — is now engaged to longtime girlfriend LA Thoma. This sandy, sunny photo is happiness personified and features Thoma and Grant in a loving embrace with a giant diamond making its way into the shot on a leisurely afternoon at the beach.

Based on their body language and those gigantic grins, it's safe to say that the newly engaged couple are utterly thrilled to be spending the rest of their lives together.

You don't need a filter for that kind of joy, that's for sure. Congrats, LA and Grant!