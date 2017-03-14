Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio Took To The Streets Of D.C. For The Climate March

Leonardo DiCaprio has spent the majority of 2016 and 2017 using the spotlight trained on him to elevate awareness for climate change, between his advocacy and his work on his 2016 documentary centered on the subject, Before the Flood — and he's continuing to do that at the Climate March in Washington, D.C.

As the March kicked off in D.C. on April 29, DiCaprio showed his support not only for the movement, but specifically for indigenous peoples who have been tirelessly fighting to keep clean water accessible.

Other celebs are turning their eyes to Washington, too: Alyssa Milano and Al Gore have both tweeted their support of the movement, and Shailene Woodley, who's been an active part of the protest against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, shared information regarding the march and supporting indigenous efforts as well.

Good on DiCaprio for showing up, and those marching for a greener future today. 🌿🌱