Is Kygo And Ellie Goulding’s New Song The ‘Closer’ Of 2017?

Getty Images

After supplying the beat for Selena Gomez’s post-split brooding on “It Ain’t Me,” Kygo has tapped his next A-list collaborator: Ellie Goulding.

The two come together on “First Time,” a nostalgic ode to young, naive love. Kygo crafts the tropical melodies, while Goulding reminisces about running red lights, smoking her first cigarette, and feeling rich with $10 in her pocket. “We were sipping on emotions / Smoking and inhaling every moment / It was reckless and we owned it,” she sings.

Look, I’m not saying it’s a carbon copy of The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s “Closer” (because it’s not, and “First Time” is way more misty-eyed), but I am saying that its combo of nostalgia and dance music definitely rings a bell. Only this time, Blink-182 is replaced by Bon Iver (Goulding shouts out the song “Re: Stacks”), and “the backseat of your Rover” is traded in for “your dad’s black Honda.”

Could “First Time” be the new “Closer”? Listen below and decide for yourself.