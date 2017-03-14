Getty Images

Kristen Stewart Teamed Up With Chvrches For An Intimate New Music Video

See the band's live version of 'Down Side Of Me,' recorded to support Planned Parenthood

Rookie filmmaker Kristen Stewart — maybe you’ve heard of her? — has taken her talents behind the camera for a stunning collaboration with Chvrches.

In the studio-set video, Lauren Mayberry and Co. perform a live, soft version of “Down Side Of Me,” from 2015’s Every Open Eye. Stewart kept her focus minimalist and intimate, shooting mostly close-ups of the synth-pop trio’s faces, hands, and instruments. The live version was recorded for a project benefitting Planned Parenthood, and Stewart said of the video, “I ended up with a pretty simple but definitive narrative arc that highlights the cause in a sweet but quiet and confronting way.”

Chvrches’ new version of “Down Side Of Me” appears on 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood, a curated series of 7-inch vinyl records that benefits the healthcare organization. Mayberry explained in a press release, “‘Down Side Of Me’ was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole. We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests — and if they aren’t, then they should be challenged and held to account. ‘I’ll believe that you’re all that you said you would be.’”

7-Inches for Planned Parenthood will be released digitally in batches over the next few weeks, and will later be combined as a vinyl boxset that’ll hit stores this fall. Other artists involved with the project include Bon Iver, Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, Common, Sleater-Kinney, Feist, and Sarah Silverman. Find more info here.