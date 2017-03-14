Kristen Stewart Teamed Up With Chvrches For An Intimate New Music Video

Getty Images

Rookie filmmaker Kristen Stewart — maybe you’ve heard of her? — has taken her talents behind the camera for a stunning collaboration with Chvrches.

In the studio-set video, Lauren Mayberry and Co. perform a live, soft version of “Down Side Of Me,” from 2015’s Every Open Eye. Stewart kept her focus minimalist and intimate, shooting mostly close-ups of the synth-pop trio’s faces, hands, and instruments. The live version was recorded for a project benefitting Planned Parenthood, and Stewart said of the video, “I ended up with a pretty simple but definitive narrative arc that highlights the cause in a sweet but quiet and confronting way.”

Chvrches’ new version of “Down Side Of Me” appears on 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood, a curated series of 7-inch vinyl records that benefits the healthcare organization. Mayberry explained in a press release, “‘Down Side Of Me’ was not written specifically for this project but I really like how the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole. We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests — and if they aren’t, then they should be challenged and held to account. ‘I’ll believe that you’re all that you said you would be.’”

7-Inches for Planned Parenthood will be released digitally in batches over the next few weeks, and will later be combined as a vinyl boxset that’ll hit stores this fall. Other artists involved with the project include Bon Iver, Mary J. Blige, Foo Fighters, Common, Sleater-Kinney, Feist, and Sarah Silverman. Find more info here.