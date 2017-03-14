Does Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Have A New Man In Her Life?

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola recently revealed that she was "seeing someone" (nope -- not Ronnie Magro, all you SamRon fans) and elaborated that the new relationship is "exciting." Now, it appears we may have a glimpse of the Jersey Shore gal's new beau -- thanks to Instagram.

The 30-year-old didn't offer much intel regarding the image -- a palm tree, ocean wave, ice cream, pizza, French fries and a few other emojis are the caption. Here's what we know: The fella's name is Christian Biscardi (yay tagging), and Sammi's fellow Garden State cohorts Snooki and JWOWW liked the photo. Just no commenting on Sam's "Fred Flintstone " toe, and this possible couple will be golden.

And, because it was mentioned, relive that infamous Sammi JS moment in the video below.