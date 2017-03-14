Nickelodeon

Jade And Beck From Victorious Want To Be The Next Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Victorious power couple Jade and Beck continue to be relationship goals four years after the finale. Stars Elizabeth Gillies and Avan Jogia are still BFFs and often chat with one another on Twitter, much to Bade fans' delight.

On Thursday (April 27), Gillies shared someone's observation that the duo's photo shoots have a certain Hollywood film noir feel to them. Taking the joke a step further, Gillies tweeted, "Down if you are, @AvanJogia."

Naturally, Jogia was totally game when he noticed the plot was similar to that of Brangelina's (R.I.P.) 2005 film, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In true Jade fashion, Gillies responded with a sarcastic tweet — though now fans really want this movie to happen.

While the Nickelodeon stars were joking about their new "project", both have exciting crime dramas in the works: Jogia with The Drowning and Gillies with the Dynasty reboot. But, like, if they did find a way to make this movie a reality, we'd totally be here for it.