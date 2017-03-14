Ariana Grande Makes Poor Life Decisions In New Song With Cashmere Cat

C Flanigan/Getty

Procrastinating your homework is one thing. Procrastinating a breakup is another, yet that's exactly what Ariana Grande sings about in her new collab with Norwegian DJ Cashmere Cat. "Quit" is the fifth track on his debut album, 9, which also features Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla Sign, and more of your faves.

The "Quit" lyric video dropped late Thursday night (April 27), hours before the full LP came out. The slow-burning tune builds to a soaring chorus, carried by Ari's vocals as per usual. "They say: 'You crazy, just leave him, he'll suffocate you," she croons about a troubled relationship she doesn't know (or want) to get out of.

"Inside lives a voice, a voice so quiet / But I can't hear that voice when your heart beats next to mine / I can't quit you / Yeah, I'm gonna regret it," the chorus continues. Ari repeats that last line precisely 15 times throughout the song, making it clear that this special someone is Very Bad News.