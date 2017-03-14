Selena Gomez Didn’t Actually Cut Her Hair

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez posted a photo of herself to Instagram in which she appeared to have chopped off a bunch of her hair. However, she has now revealed she duped us all with a wig.

Selena told Extra, "It was so funny. I was trying on different stuff and I posted a picture [because] I liked the image. Evidently, people thought I cut my hair real short, but it’s still the same … it’s a little chop."

To prove it, she showed up to the WE Day California red carpet (which was actually blue) with her usual shoulder-length hairdo.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Let this be a reminder that most female stars are almost always wearing wigs and that I, The Hairstyle Media, cannot always be trusted.