Emma Watson Has The Perfect Idea For A Beauty And The Beast Sequel

Walt Disney Pictures

Emma Watson had no idea the internet had been clamoring for a sequel to Beauty and the Beast, but now that she's properly in the know, she is so on board with the idea.

"I would love to do a sequel," Watson told Access Hollywood at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Circle. "Yes!" Better yet: She already has an idea for one — and it involves Belle and a whole lot of books. (Of course it does.)

"I always thought Belle would become a teacher, and she would run the library in the castle and open it up to the village," she said. "This was where I was going."

Disney

It would be nice to get to know some of the villagers now that they're not under the Enchantress's spell. It would also give audiences an intimate look into Belle and Prince Adam's happily ever after, and we'll finally know if the prince grew a beard at his beloved's request. Plus, Belle might be able to recommend some couples-therapy books for Cogsworth and his wife. She's helpful like that.

More importantly, however, this new direction would expand on a scene from the film in which Belle teaches the girls in the village how to read. After restoring the kingdom to its rightful state, the only logical next step for our heroine would be to destroy small-minded gender norms.

Good thinking, Watson.