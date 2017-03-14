Getty Images

Katy Perry’s ‘Bon Appétit’ Isn’t About Food At All, Is It

Migos aren’t rapping about pie at all, are they

Katy Perry has dropped the second new single off her mysterious upcoming fourth album. It's called “Bon Appétit," it features Migos, and naturally it's a smorgasbord of food-based double entendres, because “eating” can only mean two things.

In the lead-up to the song's release, Perry asked her fans to bake her a cherry pie based on a recipe she sent out. Plenty did, and Perry responded to photos of their confections with bemusement or admiration, depending on how skilled they were in the kitchen. The song features a reference to cherry pie, which makes all those baking photos a little awkward in retrospect: “Hope you've got some room for the world's best cherry pie / Gotta hit that sweet tooth, boy.”

Migos casually close out the dance-pop track with a few bars each about sweet potato pie, donuts, and whipped cream. Sounds delicious, if you're into that sort of thing.