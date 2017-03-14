Getty Images

Katy Perry has dropped the second new single off her mysterious upcoming fourth album. It's called “Bon Appétit," it features Migos, and naturally it's a smorgasbord of food-based double entendres, because “eating” can only mean two things.

In the lead-up to the song's release, Perry asked her fans to bake her a cherry pie based on a recipe she sent out. Plenty did, and Perry responded to photos of their confections with bemusement or admiration, depending on how skilled they were in the kitchen. The song features a reference to cherry pie, which makes all those baking photos a little awkward in retrospect: “Hope you've got some room for the world's best cherry pie / Gotta hit that sweet tooth, boy.”

Migos casually close out the dance-pop track with a few bars each about sweet potato pie, donuts, and whipped cream. Sounds delicious, if you're into that sort of thing.