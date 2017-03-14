Gorillaz Are Getting Their Own Animated TV Show

Courtesy Gorillaz

After seven years of silence, Gorillaz are finally releasing a new album, Humanz, on Friday (April 28). But that’s not the only fresh project fans can expect from the quirky animated band — Gorillaz also have an animated series in the works that’ll bring Murdoc, 2D, Russel, and Noodle straight to your TV screen.

Rumors of a Gorillaz TV show began circulating earlier this month, and creative director Jamie Hewlett confirmed the project in a new interview with Exclaim. He said the plan is for a 10-episode run to premiere sometime in 2018, and he’ll draw the character illustrations and even direct a couple episodes. While Gorillaz recently dabbled in CGI and 360 virtual reality for the “Saturnz Barz” video, Hewlett said the TV show will feature only two-dimensional animation.

“They’ll be that way from now on. I think it’s a beautiful style of animation,” he said. “Everybody does CGI now, and it is great when you’re making backgrounds, like environments and landscapes, but not the actual characters. I’m still very much inspired by the work of Chuck Jones, and I love that animation. It’s art. I’d like to keep the characters in that style for the rest of this campaign. So the characters on the show will be 2D, but everything else is up for grabs.”

So what can we expect from this exciting new adventure? According to Hewlett, the possibilities are endless.

“It could be real footage with real people talking to the characters,” he explained. “We’ll have guest appearances in the series by various artists that appear on the album or whoever we happen to write into the series. Or it could be a mix of collage and photography and a bit of CGI as well.”

Well, at least we know Gorillaz’s comeback won’t be short-lived and will extend into 2018. When they make a comeback, they really go all out.